Alive actor Yoo Ah-in has zero lines in next film, gained 15kg, shaved head for the role

KATHMANDU: He stole hearts in the drama Sungkunkwan Scandal along with winning the best couple award for the same with co-star Song Joon-ki. And with #Alive ruling Netflix, actor Yoo Ah-in is gaining recognition, albeit a little belatedly.
October will see his latest work, Voice of Silence, premiere. And what is amazing about his role in this film is that he has zero lines, according to Soompi.
It is unclear yet why Yoo’s character is unable to speak, but it is said that the challenging role led the actor towards almost complete transformation. It is reported that Yoo gained 15kg for the role as well as shaved his head.
A crime thriller, Voice of Silence is about two men — Yoo Ah-in and Yoo Jae-myung — who work for a criminal organisation cleaning up after crimes. And one day they receive an order to take care of a kidnapped 11-year-old girl — Moon Seung-ah.
As the clean-up crew that normally takes care of burying bodies, they are dumbfounded by the new task. Although they slowly grow to care for the young girl, they are to take the girl to their boss, but they discover him dead, putting them in an odd situation.
Trailer of Voice of Silence: http://y2u.be/rjPqL51jgEE
