Barack Obama to be Michelle Obama’s first podcast guest

KATHMANDU: Former US President Barack Obama is set to become the first guest on Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast that will be launched globally on July 29. The duo will talk about their life together since they left the White House in 2016 in the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.
According to ANI, the episode will also focus on the discussions on the relationship of Americans with their community amidst a social turmoil. “Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience — and our consciences… not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Michelle was quoted as saying in the introduction of the Spotify podcast.
The former first lady of the US will also speak with Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Obama, about mentorship, and host a roundtable on mentees with Obama staff members Chynna Clayton, Yene Damtew and Kristin Jones.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 335,082 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: American pop singer Taylor Swift unveiled her eighth studio album Folklore on July 23 at midnight. Taking to her Twitter, the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP. Announcing the album's release, she tweeted: "In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer-actress Demi Lovato is engaged to actor boyfriend Max Ehrich — posting a series of pictures on her Instagram, she showed off her diamond ring. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange witho Read More...
BIRGUNJ: After detection of COVID-19 cases at the community level, Birgunj metropolis has announced to decree curfew indefinitely effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus. The decision was taken by the local level authorities in a meeting which was also Read More...
MANCHESTER: The West Indies removed the England top order with both Joe Root and Ben Stokes going cheaply and had their hosts 131 for four wickets at tea on the opening day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Kemar Roach took 2-28, including clean bowling Stokes, and an instinctive s Read More...
DHADING: With reconstruction of the damaged bridge over Mauwakhola, which was swept away by floods, light vehicles have begun to pass though the area after four days of vehicular movement obstruction along Prithvi Highway. Floods triggered by incessant rainfall had swept away a portion of lan Read More...
LIVERPOOL: The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, British media reported. The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afterno Read More...