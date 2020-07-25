Barack Obama to be Michelle Obama’s first podcast guest

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former US President Barack Obama is set to become the first guest on Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast that will be launched globally on July 29. The duo will talk about their life together since they left the White House in 2016 in the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.

According to ANI, the episode will also focus on the discussions on the relationship of Americans with their community amidst a social turmoil. “Given everything that’s going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience — and our consciences… not to mention all the challenges we’re experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community,” Michelle was quoted as saying in the introduction of the Spotify podcast.

The former first lady of the US will also speak with Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Obama, about mentorship, and host a roundtable on mentees with Obama staff members Chynna Clayton, Yene Damtew and Kristin Jones.

