Belgian pop singer turns freelance assistant to MD to cope with COVID-19 crisis

KATHMANDU: Belgian pop singer Dana Rexx, who is not eligible for emergency state help for the self-employed because of a lack of formal contracts, has taken office job as the coronavirus has halted her plans of her first single release and Asia tour.
According to Reuters, just before the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Rexx was hopeful of breaking through with her first single release in April and a tour of Asia planned. The single was not released and the tour never got off the ground. She now works from home as a freelance assistant to a managing director of a firm in Brussels.
Everything, including studio recording in Britain, is on hold, Reuters quoted Rexx as saying.
“I have had to find other ways to make money to pay my bills,” she said while answering corporate emails on a computer screen, writes Reuters.
Rexx has returned to office work she sought to leave behind in 2014 when she tried for a career as a singer, inspired by her youth, when she sung on Belgian television aged 10. But she hopes that with the easing of lockdowns across Europe from July she may be back on stage.
“I will definitely be sending emails to promoters and bookers to let them know I am available,” Reuters quoted her as saying.
