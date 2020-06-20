Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

LOS ANGELES: Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.”
“I’m going back to the South, I’m going back where my roots ain’t watered down,” Beyoncé sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday’s release, the singer tells listeners to “Follow my parade.”
Proceeds from the song will benefit Black-owned small businesses, a message entitled “Black Parade Route” on the singer’s website said. The post included links to dozens of Black-owned businesses.
“Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” the message said.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. While the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South beginning Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.
“We got rhythm, we got pride, we birth kings, we birth tribes,” Beyoncé sings toward the end of the nearly five-minute song.
Juneteenth — typically a day of both joy and pain — was marked with new urgency this year, amid weekslong protests over police brutality and racism sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Beyoncé spoke out on social media in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” she said in an Instagram video that called for people to sign a petition demanding justice for Floyd.
The singer also joined the call for charges against the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down in March by officers who burst into her Kentucky home. Beyoncé wrote in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers “must be held accountable for their actions.” Cameron has asked for patience amid a probe, but Louisville’s mayor announced Friday that one of the officers would be fired.
The release of “Black Parade” is the singer’s latest philanthropic effort. In April she announced her BeyGOOD charity would partner with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds to a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.
It’s also the latest surprise release from the singer, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-track album “Everything Is Love” in 2018 with no notice. In 2013, Beyoncé released the self-titled album “Beyoncé,” also without any notice.
“I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the release of “Black Parade.” “Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.”
BHAIRAHAWA: A 69-year-old man who tested positive for antibodies in rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) died in Chhatrakot Rural Municipality-5 of Gulmi district on Thursday night. According to chairperson of the rural municipality, Madhukrishna Pantha, the man had been suffering from paralysis. He arri Read More...
SIRAHA: As many as twenty-six patients undergoing treatment at the District Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Friday. According to Dr Sarbindra Mandal, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the v Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Italian aircraft today airlifted Italian and EU nationals who had been stranded in Nepal after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus crisis. A Boing 787 Dreamliner of Italian airline Neos Air took off today at 18.45 from Kathmandu International Airport, repatria Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and chief of party’s Training Department Ishwar Pokharel were among 100 NCP leaders who took part in a meeting with leaders of ruling Communist Party of China via video conferencing. NCP sources said the two parti Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Safety Guidelines for Lockdown Management, restricting people from moving out of their homes between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, unless it is urgent. The ministry added that the guidelines have been issued to ensure public safety since the l Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government today brought home 23 bodies of Nepalis that were stranded abroad since international flight to Nepal have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the Foreign Employment Promotion Board, the bodies will be handed Read More...
Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns? Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all of its US locations in March. On Friday, it said it wo Read More...
President Donald Trump’s push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as “US vs. THEM.” "They hate me. They hate you Read More...