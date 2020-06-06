Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shows his craving for negative roles as he turns into The Joker

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wish to play a negative character is embodied in an Instagram post that he shared on June 6.

The photo is of him in the guise of Batman’s greatest nemesis — The Jokerm, his make-up done by Swapnil Pawar.

“‘Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it … I’m an Agent of Chaos!’,” he quotes the Joker in the post.

He goes on to share that doing a negative character has always been on his mind. “Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius — have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!” he further writes.

From Vicky Donar to the latest Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Khurrana has played roles that have proven his versatility as an actor. He will be seen next in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

Catch his Joker avatar here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFOZK5jw9F/

