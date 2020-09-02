Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut points fingers at Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt for ‘killing Sushant’

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed filmmakers Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt and journalist Rajeev Masand among others in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ranaut, who has been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood, alleged the filmmakers of killing Rajput by bullying, exploiting and harassing the late actor.
Taking to her Twitter on September 1, Ranaut wrote: “Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME.”
Her tweet came in response to as a tweet posted by Johar promoting a book he has written for children, inspired by his twins and his experience of parenting.
Earlier in the day, Ranaut had tweeted calling Johar “the main culprit of movie mafia” in the film industry.
“Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me,” the actress had tweeted tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3jE04CY
