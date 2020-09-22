Bollywood star Tiger Shroff debuts as singer, unveils Unbelievable

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has donned the hat of a signer — he released his debut song, Unbelievable on September 22.

Releasing the song on Instagram, Shroff shared: “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough… for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Shroff as a hotel staff member romancing his colleague.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Shroff said: “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey — there’s so much to learn and explore.”

Check out the song here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFbeIjKnv4i/

