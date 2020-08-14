Bollywood stars join social media campaign demanding CBI probe into Sushant’s case

KATHMANDU: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra among others have joined the social media campaign that has been demanding a CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “#CBIforSSR”, with a folded hands emoji.
Chopra posted on her Instagram Stories: “All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeforSSR.”
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and actress Mouni Roy also asked for “#CBIInquiryforSushant”.
Actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted: “No hashtags, no finger pointing, no conclusions. I really hope & pray, that the matter around the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput comes to a decisive conclusion. How we “feel” is less important than true, unbiased justice!! Justice for the sake of Justice & nothing else.” (https://bit.ly/2Y0wTBy)
Actress Zareen Khan tweeted: “Sushant’s family needs to know the truth, his fans & every person who loved him needs to know the truth. #CBIForSSR #CBIforSushant #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.” (https://bit.ly/30VWgGD)
These demands follow a new video posted by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Instagram and Twitter on August 13, demanding CBI investigation into his death.
“We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Shweta had said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/p/CD0LlXtF0_J/).
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
LISBON: RB Leipzig stunned Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 victory in their Champions League quarter-final on Thursday, to reach the competition's last four for the first time in their club's short history. With two minutes of normal time remaining, United States midfielder Tyler Adams snatched Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The National Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Government of Nepal rescue Nepalis stranded in foreign countries on the basis of their financial condition and risk analysis. ‘Report on Human Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers during the COVID-19 Pan Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico, having hit over half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America, will help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year, authorities said on Thursday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has s Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 The government has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of victims in the Soti incident. Meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to provide monetary relief to the families of the victims of the incident that occurred on May 23 at Soti, Chaurjahari-8, in Read More...
LIMA: Peru surpassed half a million coronavirus cases and has the highest fatality rate in Latin America, according to health ministry data on Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections. There have been 507,996 confirmed cases and 25,648 related deaths, vice Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 The monthly salary of Rs 15,000 was barely enough for Keshav Kunwar, a resident of Bhaktapur, to make ends meet. But when the government announced a nationwide lockown in March to control the spread of coronavirus, the party palace he was working for also shuttered, thereby c Read More...
Kathmandu, August 13 A religious fair that takes place each year at Gokarneshwor Mahadev Temple, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on the new-moon-day in the month of Bhadra of the lunar calendar has been cancelled this year due to the COVID crisis. This year the event falls on August 19. On this Read More...