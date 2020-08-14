Bollywood stars join social media campaign demanding CBI probe into Sushant’s case

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra among others have joined the social media campaign that has been demanding a CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “#CBIforSSR”, with a folded hands emoji.

Chopra posted on her Instagram Stories: “All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeforSSR.”

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and actress Mouni Roy also asked for “#CBIInquiryforSushant”.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted: “No hashtags, no finger pointing, no conclusions. I really hope & pray, that the matter around the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput comes to a decisive conclusion. How we “feel” is less important than true, unbiased justice!! Justice for the sake of Justice & nothing else.” (https://bit.ly/2Y0wTBy)

Actress Zareen Khan tweeted: “Sushant’s family needs to know the truth, his fans & every person who loved him needs to know the truth. #CBIForSSR #CBIforSushant #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.” (https://bit.ly/30VWgGD)

These demands follow a new video posted by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Instagram and Twitter on August 13, demanding CBI investigation into his death.

“We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” Shweta had said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/p/CD0LlXtF0_J/).

