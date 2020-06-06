Britain’s Prince Charles misses hugging family, being with them in coronavirus lockdown

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak has deprived Prince Charles from giving is family members a hug and prevented him from meeting his father too. And he misses that.

According to The Associated Press the Prince of Wales gave an interview to Sky News on June 4, where he revealed that he had not met his father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh for many weeks. Prince Philip, currently shielding at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II, will celebrate his 99th birthday next week.

The heir to the throne, who is living in his Scottish home of Birkhall, on being apart from his family said, “Well, it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends. But fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing.But it isn’t the same is it? You really want to give people a hug.”

The AP quoted Prince Charles, who himself suffered from COVID-19, as saying: “Contracting coronavirus has made me more determined to push and shout and prod for a more green approach and to have nature return to the centre of everything we do.”

