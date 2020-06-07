BTS and Big Hit donate $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter

KATHMANDU: K-pop global phenoms BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment have made a big monetary donation to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.
Quoting US media sources, including Billboard Magazine, Koreaboo reports the seven-member group donated approximately 1.2 billion won ($1 million) to the social justice campaign.
Big Hit confirmed that BTS and the label have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, reports Soompi.
Allkpop reports the donation was transferred earlier this week, with Black Lives Matter confirming receipt to Big Hit on June 6, while stating BTS and Big Hit were not expected to comment on the donation.
The K-pop boyband had expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on their official Twitter account on June 4 posting: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”
Many K-pop artistes have come out openly in support of #BlackLivesMatter with the likes of Jay Park and pH-1 GOT7’s Yugyeom and Mark, DAY6’s Jae, Heize having made donations in support of the movement.
The #BlackLivesMatter movement gathered steam after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer on May 25. The incident has resulted in numerous protests across the entire United States
On June 7, BTS will appear as part of YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ commencement event alongside Beyoncé, former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
