BTS become face of Baskin-Robbins’ new flavour for August

KATHMANDU: K-pop juggernaut BTS will be promoting Baskin-Robbins’ new flavour of the month in August.

According to The Jarkarta Post, Baskin-Robbins, an American ice-cream chain, said on July 2 that they had hired BTS to promote the flavour of the month in August.

“We believe August will be more special for Baskin-Robbins with BTS,” the newspaper quoted an official from SPC Group, that operates the chain in South Korea, as saying. “We have captured the charms of BTS in the advertisement to make you forget the summer heat, so do look forward to it.”

The chain said they had finished shooting the advertisement and photos to promote the new flavour of ice cream set for August with BTS. These are set for next month via social media and on cable TV.

They will also be rolling out various promotional goods, such as a “projection light” to celebrate the collaboration with BTS.

