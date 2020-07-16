Chris Evans promises Captain America shield to 6-yr-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Evans has promised to send Captain America shield to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack via a sweet video message.

According to PTI, Evans sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans told Bridger in the video.

Bridger saved his four-year-old sister on July 9 by standing between her and a charging dog. The child received 90 stitches after getting bitten by the canine, as per PTI.

Evans promised to send Bridger “an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it”.

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down,” the actor is seen as saying in the video, writes PTI — HNS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook