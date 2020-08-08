Coronavirus delays Friends reunion special

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the HBO Max’s much-awaited reunion special of Friends — the ongoing pandemic-induced shutdown has forced the makers to push the production of the special to later this year.
According to PTI, all six original cast members of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — will come together for the reunion.
Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.
In July, Schwimmer had said that the streamer was planning to shoot the special in August.
“But honestly, we’re going to wait and see (for) another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe,” PTI quoted him as saying.
