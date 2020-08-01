Friend Siddharth Pithani alleges Sushant’s family asked him to mention INRs 15-cr transaction to cops he didn’t know about

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The family of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput asked Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the deceased actor to mention a transaction of INRs 15 crore in his statement to the police though he does not know about this transaction.

“Sushant’s family members told me about a Rs 15-crore transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement. I told his family members that I will only tell what I know and believe. They asked me to come to Patna. I met them after Sushant’s death,” said Pithani, who has reveaed that he used to share an apartment with Rajput in Mumbai and was creating social media content for the actor.

“But this sudden mode of change, I do not know. After this, I contacted the police and told them everything. They have given me an email address to share the information. I told police that Sushant’s family is asking me to say some things in my statement. I wish I really know about these transactions. If I knew about it, I would have given the statement. I have no idea about this INRs 15 crore,” ANI further quoted him as saying.

Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Bollywood actress and ‘giRhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide. Chakraborty said she was the girlfriend of Rajput while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case. Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna.

Pithani, who had been staying with the actor for the past one year and met Rajput, a night before his death. “I was in the same apartment with Sushant. On the night of June 13, he came to my room and asked me why I did not sleep. I told him that I am going to sleep… He said good night and went to his room. This was our last conversation,” he said.

“The next day when I went to see him, his door was closed. We knocked but he did not open. We called a locksmith and called his sister also. When we opened the room, we found him dead,” ANI quoted him as adding.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

