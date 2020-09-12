Harry Styles replaces Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Harry Styles is set to take over the role held by Shia LaBeouf in the thriller Don’t Worry, Darling. He will be joining the cast of Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde.

According to ANI, Wilde is directing the film which will be adapted from a screenplay by Katie Silberman. It is set in a California desert during the 1950s. Don’t Worry, Darling was highly sought after in August 2019.

Styles, 26, mostly known for his musical abilities with the band One Direction, made his foray into acting last year in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. And Styles has been roped in for Don’t Worry, Darling as LaBeouf had to exit the project because of a scheduling conflict, reported Variety.

