KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the ‘Desis’.
The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Minhaj has perfectly summed how racism is not just related to black people but to other minorities as well.
In the 12-minute long ‘Digital Exclusive’ video on YouTube titled ‘We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd’ , which has now gone viral, he talks about the stigma prevalent in the community.
Thousands of people have have raised their voices on the streets and on social media staging protests against racism and police brutality after African-American George Floyd, 46 was killed by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin by pressing his knee on the back of his neck for about nine minutes.
Minhaj has expressed his solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe.
We can’t stay silent anymore. https://t.co/NxgCiHr8ST
— Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) June 4, 2020
The political commentator received significant number of reactions on social media where many are thanking him for addressing this particular brand of racism. “I can’t speak on what it’s like to be black, but I know how we talk about black people,” said Minhaj.
This is brilliant! Hasan Minhaj tears into the hypocrisy of the brown people, Bollywood superstars, and NRIs.
“Ye kya paagalpan hai?” https://t.co/mKX0JtrG0j
— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 4, 2020
Yes! I gotta give it to Hasan Minhaj for having these conversations re: desi community and addressing the rampant anti-blackness, lack of empathy running through it. Good!!
pic.twitter.com/GYEUnwnu6C
— Fatima⁷ (@fatimafarha_) June 4, 2020
Minhaj adds, “Asians, we love seeing black excellence, Barack (Obama), Michelle (Obama), Jay Z, Beyonce… how could we be afraid, we love black America. Yeah, on screen, in our living rooms. But when a black man walks into your living room and god forbid wants to date or marry your daughter, you call the cops.”
Minhaj urged people to join the movement and ended his message by saying “Millions of people around the world have taken to the street to afford us this moment.”
