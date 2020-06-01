Hollywood director James Cameron in Wellington to resume shooting of Avatar sequels

WELLINGTON: Hollywood director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have landed in Wellington, New Zealand, to resume the shooting of sequels in the Avatar franchise.
They reached there with 50 other crew members.
Landau posted the team has landed in New Zealand and will be self-isolating as per the guidelines laid the by the government.
“Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him and Cameron at the airport wearing masks and face shields.
Landau had announced last week that he would be returning to New Zealand to resume the filming on the sequel of the 2009 movie.
The production on the project had come to halt in mid-March after the New Zealand government announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
