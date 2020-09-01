Indian filmmaker Karan Johar pens children’s book inspired by his twins

Himalayan News Service

KATHANDU: Inspired by his own experience as a parent, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a children’s book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

Taking to his Twitter on September 1, Johar announced the release of his book: “Am excited to share something special with all of you….my first picture book for kids … #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! @juggernautbooks.”

Johar also shared a video, featuring him and his two children, where he gives a sneak-peak about the contents of the book

According to PTI, in the book, Johar, who became a single father to twins, Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017, explores the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them.

The book will narrate the story of twins, Luv and Kusha.

Johar had previously released his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, in 2017.

Karan Johar’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3jwH4WO

