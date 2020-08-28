Indian singer Neha Bhasin reportedly files police complaint against BTS fans for abusive threats, cyberbullying

KATHMANDU: Indian singer Neha Bhasin reportedly filed a police complaint against BTS fans on August 26 after getting abusive threats and being cyberbullied by ARMYs, according to Kpopstarz.
Quoting Pinkvilla, the media outlet states that Bhasin submitted an FIR to the Mumbai Police Cyber Crime branch against ARMYs for bullying, abusive comments, and r*pe posts involving not only her, but her family as well.
Bhasin had posted some of the screenshots on her Instagram account of alleged ARMYs containing disturbing comments, asking her to apologise to BTS, or else she would experience what the fandom can actually do.
The outlet also referred to a news report in Hindustan Times newspaper wherein it reported that the singer had warned the fans to stop before filing the complaint. As it kept on getting worse, she decided to take legal recourse.
This all started in 2019 when Indian rapper Badshah released a song titled Paagal, which reportedly dethroned BTS’s Boy with Luv as the artiste with most views on YouTube within 24 hours.
However, some fans accused Badshah of faking the views, which the rapper refuted.
This is when Bhasin stepped in and tweeted: “As a fellow artiste I know it bloody hurts when people spew negativity but all i gotta say is you r paving the way to actualise your dreams and open doors for others. Rest r only sitting at home n talking. So chin up tiger. Good luck.”
But things took a turn for the worse when Bhasin posted BTS’s Boy with Luv comeback stage video, and accused the K-pop group of “lip-syncing” saying: “Yes, like this lip-sync performance which is auto-tuned to bits.”
She also added, “They are so heavily engineered and marketed.”
Kpopstarz reports that K-pop fans and netizens, including other ARMYs, have expressed that they won’t tolerate such hideous behaviour if proven that Bhasin’s claims are valid. According to netizens, the incident happened a year ago, and it is ridiculous that the alleged “BTS fans” are still attacking her and even threatening her life. A lot of fans are expressing that this will not only damage the fandom but the K-pop group as well; hence, this should be stopped.
