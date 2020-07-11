Jada and Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on Facebook show

LOS ANGELES: With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated.
In a one-on-one conversation Friday on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina’s reported comments because of the public speculation they provoked.
What started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a “different kind of entanglement” at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over, Pinkett Smith said.
“An entanglement? A relationship,” Smith said, prodding his wife to be more specific, alluding to the Facebook Watch show’s dedication to candid discussion.
“Yes, it was a relationship. Absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken,” she replied. “Now, in the process of that relationship, I definitely realize that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. … I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”
At one point in the conversation they echoed each other, saying: “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life,” an allusion to a catchphrase in Smith’s “Bad Boys” franchise.
The two have been married since 1997 and have two children, Jaden and Willow. Each appeared uncomfortable at times during their exchanges on the talk show.
A representative for Alsina didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pinkett Smith, who starred in two “Matrix” films, questioned why Alsina would bring the episode up again, saying he had broken off communication with her. She also pushed back at the idea that Smith had given her permission for the affair. Alsina was quoted in an interview as saying the actor had given his “blessing.”
“The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” Pinkett Smith said, then cut Alsina slack for his remarks.
“I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably. And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he is not a homewrecker, because he’s not,” she said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal could possibly be swarmed by locusts yet again as a large swarm is seen moving northward from Rajasthan of India, warned Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. Five swarms of locusts are currently spaced out at 400 hectors of the area around Sikar of Rajasthan of India Read More...
SHANGHAI: Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect on Friday a warning by China's embassy for its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia in the central Asian nation that it described as being more lethal than the coronavirus. In a statement late on Thursday on its official WeChat account, Read More...
SYDNEY: The US Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a r Read More...
At least 12,337,121 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 554,383 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: With more than a hundred days in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the general state of mind of most of the people has had significant changes or shifts. Amid this situation, many organisations are working to aid people to overcome their fear, stress, anxiety related to Covid-19. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 10 The chariot of Rato Machhindranath in the process of being constructed, in Lalitpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Read More...
US imposes new sanctions on Chinese officials Sanctions are over alleged rights abuses against Uighurs China says sanctions deeply detrimental to relations Beijing says it will take reciprocal measures WASHINGTON: China said on Friday it would take "reciprocal measures" against the Read More...
VIENNA: The illegal global trade in ivory has shrunk while the trafficking of pangolins has soared, a UN report on wildlife crime based on four years' data said on Friday. National bans on selling ivory, particularly China's in 2017, appear to have helped further erode ivory trafficking afte Read More...