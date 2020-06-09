K-pop boyband AB6IX’s leader Lim Young-min quits group after DUI scandal

KATHMANDU: K-pop boyband AB6IX member Lim Young-min will be leaving the group after his recent DUI.
The group’s label Brand New Music made the announcement of Lim’s withdrawal from the group on June 8 on a fan community site, and also sited changes to the group’s comeback, slated for June 29, according to The Korea Times.
Lim, who was also the leader of the group, was in the spotlight after his DUI was revealed on June 5.
The group had to postpone the release of their album VIVID, originally scheduled for June 8.
“After a thorough discussion with Lim, we decide to respect his opinion that he does not want to jeopardise the group any longer,” the label said in the statement.
The Korea Times also reports that adjustments the label is making to exclude Lim from the album’s tracks, music video, and related promotional goods that have already been completed.
“We have re-recorded all six tracks with just four members … CDs that have been previously made will be discarded to be newly produced with the tracks,” it said. “The choreography will also be adjusted to a new version.”
However, the agency noted there were still limits in cropping out Lim from all the group’s work, as Lim’s had taken part in great portion of the album.
It explained that some parts of the title music video and fan goods would include Lim, as changes could not be made with some finalised content.
“We send our sincere apology for asking fans for understanding and promise to come back with good music and content to pay back your support,” it said.
The group ― Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, Lee Dae-hwi and formerly Lim ― debuted in 2019 with the album B:COMPLETE.
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Jajarkot, June 8 More than 2,300 people coming from India have been kept in different quarantine facilities of Jajarkot, but swab samples of only 749 were collected and sent to Surkhet for COVID-19 test. Of this number, 448 people are still waiting for their reports. Reports of 300 people have Read More...