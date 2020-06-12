K-pop duo TVXQ’s Changmin announces wedding to non-celeb girlfriend in handwritten letter to fans

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Max Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ has announced his upcoming marriage to a non-celebrity through a letter to his fans on June 12.

The 32-year-old idol posted a handwritten letter on Lysn sharing his decision and promises regarding his new path.

He writes: “Hello, I’m Changmin of TVXQ. I had something I wanted to personally tell our fans, so I took the courage and wrote this. Since it’s not something that I could say lightly and easily, I’m still very nervous even now as I write down every word.”

“As you know from recent news, there is a woman who I am dating. I have a good relationship with her and we have faith and trust in each other. Naturally, I decided that I want to share my life with her, so we decided to hold our marriage ceremony in September when the heat cools down.”

The TVXQ main vocalist got to know his girlfriend through an acquaintance.

Changmin thanks his leader and the other half of TVXQ U-Know Yun-ho writing: “I would like to thank Yunho hyung for supporting and celebrating my decision.”

He also lets his fans know that what he is embarking on is a serious responsibility as he writes: “I think the path I’m trying to take is a path with greater responsibility than the (other) paths I’ve taken (in life) so far. Therefore, I will do my best in every moment and work harder and properly more than ever.”

He promises: “I will both be the head of a family and a Changmin of TVXQ who can repay those who support me and encourage me even more.”

TVXQ’s label SM Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement saying, “MAX Changmin will be getting married to his girlfriend on September 5. To respect the fiancée, who is a non-celebrity, as well as the families of both sides, we will be keeping specific details such as the location and time of the wedding private; we ask for the fans’ and the news reporters’ understanding.”

There will also be no changes on his activities as a TVXQ member and singer, they added.

Changmin debuted as the youngest member of then five-member TVXQ in 2003. With three members quitting the band in 2010, TVXQ has continued as a pop duo with U-Know Yunho and Changmin and achieved commercial success throughout Asia with songs such as Hug, Mirotic, and Rising Sun. In April, he released his first solo album.

