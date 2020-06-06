K-pop SHINee’s Taemin readying for July comeback

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Taemints and Shawols can look forward to Taemin’s comeback in July.

After SPOTV News reported that SHINee’s maknae Taemin would be releasing a new album in July, Soompi says that SM Entertainment, SHINee’s label, confirmed the news.

“Taemin is preparing for a July comeback. Beginning with the release of a new song in July, he is planning on many solo activities, so please look forward to it a lot.”

This will be Taemin’s comeback in almost a year-and-a-half since his second mini-album WANT in February 2019.

Taemin’s chart topping solo tracks are Danger, Press Your Number, Move, and Want.

He has been greeting fans through his vlog ‘Taem-Log 6v6’.

The rest of the three members of SHINee — Onew, Key and Choi Min-ho — are currently enlisted in the army.

Taemin is also part of SuperM, formed in 2019 by SM and Capitol Music Group, that includes seven members from four SM Entertainment boy groups: Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from Exo, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

