K-pop’s BIGBANG member Taeyang expresses marriage, raising family together is good for men in his YouTube docu

KATHMANDU: BIGBANG member and main vocal Taeyang has revealed that his wife Min Hyo-rin changed his mind about marriage.

In the sixth episode of his documentary White Night on YouTube titled Crystal Clear that was released on June 4, Koreaboo reports he says that marriage and raising a family together is ultimately good for men.

Filmed in 2017 while the two were still dating and a year before his marriage and enlistment, Taeyang (real name Dong Young-bae) is shown having dinner with his friend dancer Lee Han-sol when they start discussing marriage.

He says, “It’s ultimately good for men to meet someone nice, marry, and raise a family together.”

Taeyang goes on to explain, “The difference in results between when I’m doing nothing by myself versus when I set my mind to something is incredibly large. You get an unimaginable amount of abilities.”

When Lee asks him if he plans on marrying Min Hyo-rin, he responds,“That’s why we’re together.”

Taeyang is also seen saying they (he and Min Hyo-rin) talk a lot about marriage and that he sees “no point in dating someone for four years if we don’t have marriage in mind”.

He confesses that they fight but the two of them work through it together because they love each other.

“We still fight. There’s no way we can stop fighting,” he says,”But when it comes down to it, I don’t think I would have thought about marriage if I didn’t meet her. I love her that much.”

Taeyang Min Hyo-rin got married in February 2018 right before his enlistment. He returned to civilian life in November 2019.

