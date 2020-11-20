K-Pop’s BTS marks year of the pandemic with “BE” album, and single “Life Goes On”

SEOUL: South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album “BE” on Friday and will perform the new single “Life Goes On” remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group’s music label said.
The seven-member boy band is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped build a global fan base for K-pop since their debut in 2013.
This year, BTS notched their first ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with “Dynamite”, which is also among the eight tracks on the new album.
Group leader and rapper RM said the group’s next goal is to be nominated for a Grammy award. Nominations will be announced on Nov. 24.
“We are nervous, but looking forward to the nomination,” RM told a news conference.
Jin, one of the lead singers, said the album ‘BE’ reflected a year that has been both tragic and fortunate for the band, describing the success of ‘Dynamite” in the United States as “beyond our expectations”.
SUGA, another rapper in the band, was unable to attend the press conference as he recently had shoulder surgery.
Management company Big Hit Entertainment said it was uncertain whether the BTS performance of “Life Goes On” for the American Music Awards would be live or pre-recorded.
BTS will perform live in South Korea on Dec. 31, their first concert since cancelling a world tour in April due to the pandemic.
The eldest at 27 years, Jin is required to sign up for mandatory military service by the end of next year, and he said all the band’s members intended to serve.
Big Hit Entertainment’s share price rose by up as much as 7.2% on Friday, before paring gains to stand 3.9% higher than Thursday’s close on the Seoul stock market.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,103 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 215,020. Of the total new cases, 864 are females and 1,239 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,229 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal national football team manager Madhu Sudan Upadhyaya has tested positive for coronavirus infection in Dhaka. The Nepali team played a goalless draw in the second match on Tuesday after facing a 2-0 defeat to lose the twomatch series 1-0. The national team is scheduled to return h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,276. 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 215,020. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,229 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total infections, 513 are females and 716 are males. In the last 24 hours, 965 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
DHANGADHI: A 40-kilometre section of Sahajpur-Bogatan road has come to halt as the construction company has not received clearance to fell the trees along the road yet. The construction of 108-km road that links Kailali’s Sahajpur to Doti’s Bogtan began 33 years ago. The blacktopping Read More...
NEW YORK: Charles Yu's “Interior Chinatown,” a satirical, cinematic novel written in the form of a screenplay, has won the National Book Award for fiction. Tamara Payne and her father the late Les Payne's Malcolm X biography, “The Dead Are Arising,” was cited for nonfiction and Kacen Call Read More...
NEW YORK: Former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-b Read More...
BIRGUNJ: People were seen busy buying various items at the local market, during Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Thursday. Although various District Administration Offices in the country have prohibited the public celebration of the festiv Read More...