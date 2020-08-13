Kareena, Saif ready to welcome addition into their family

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are set to become parents of their second child — the couple announced the news on August 12.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena,” read the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and have a son Taimur born on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena after the latter announcement of the news. Taking to her Instagram to share a photo of Saif, she wrote, “The quadfather”, referring to the fact that this is the fourth time Saif will be a father.

Saif has Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, and son Taimur from Kareena.

“Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever!” Soha wrote in her Instagram post tagging Kareena.

