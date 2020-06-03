Krishnendu Majumdar is new BAFTA chairperson, is first person of colour to get role in BAFTA’s 73-year history

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Krishnendu Majumdar has succeeded Pippa Harris as the chairperson of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), becoming the first first person of colour assigned the role in 73 years, and the youngest in 35 years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Majumdar, who was deputy chair for one year, is due to remain as chair for the next three years — the newly extended term for all future BAFTA chairs.

An annual general meeting of BAFTA digital decided to elect him as the chairperson on June 1.

“It is a tremendous honour to be elected chair of BAFTA, and I’m lucky to be following Pippa Harris’ outstanding tenure, and I want to pay tribute to the resilient and dynamic leadership that Pippa has shown.

This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry. Working with Pippa, BAFTA’s talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-COVID,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Majumdar as saying.

He was further quoted: “It is vital to ensure that we support people of all backgrounds, races and genders. Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry.”

Majumdar is an Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated TV producer and director. He has been involved with BAFTA for 14 years. He was the chair of BAFTA’s Learning and New Talent Committee (2006-10), the chair of the Television Committee (2015-19) and a member of the board of trustees for nine years.

Majumdar is also chairing BAFTA’s Awards Review, convened in response to the lack of diversity in this year’s Film Awards nominations.

