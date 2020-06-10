Kylie Jenner breaks social distancing rules, goes partying for friend’s birthday

KATHMANDU: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has once again flouted the rules of social distancing as she went out for a second night in a week to attend a friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old make-up mogul TV was seen at her friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday bash on June 8 night, according to mirror.co.uk.
The party is believed to have been held at Stassie’s California home and featured lavish decorations including cushions with her face on, balloons a personalised cake and plates of chocolates, as per mirror.co.uk.
Stassie posted a picture of her friends ll posing together for a picture, and all were seen cuddled up rather than remaining the required two metres apart.
She captioned the photo: “Missing liv and taylor but these are my humans.. i appreciate you all more than you know. Thank you for a special night.”
Jenner also wished her friend on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! You are the rarest of all time.. truly a gift to this world.”
Jenner’s outing comes amidst the banning of mass gatherings in Calfornia, US where residents are allowed to visit family and friends as long as they stay apart and remain outdoors where possible.
Before this she was pictured heading to VIP nightclub Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Stassie’s link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOq_JODBhu/
Kylie’s link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOk1Z0HoiK/
