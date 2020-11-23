List of winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
— New artist of the year: Doja Cat
— Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber
— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
— Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
— Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
— Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj
— Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD
— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat
— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd
— Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless”
— Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, “After Hours”
— Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris
— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
— Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
— Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
— Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
— Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
— Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”
— Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots
— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers
— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga
— Favorite social artist: BTS
— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
— Favorite soundtrack: “Birds of Prey: The Album”
