Lounging is Bollywood actor Sonam’s favourite thing to do

KATHMANDU: Lockdown has everyone lounging in bed. It is one of our favourite things to do now. And Bollywood’s Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is no exception.
The Neerja actor shared her favourite thing to do on June 6 on her Instagram. The actor is lounging in style in the photo she has posted — she sits on the end side of a bed wearing an emerald green skirt and black half-shoes.
“Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do,” she wrote.
The actress looks beautiful even she is just lounging.
Kapoor–Ahuja is active on her Instagram. Married to businessman Anand Ahuja, she often shares about her life on the handle.
Read about her favourite thing here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFVRaXluYz/
