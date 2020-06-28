Mongolian Heart release lockdown version of Timi Lai Dekhera

KATHMANDU: Nepali folk-rock band Mongolian Heart has released a lockdown version of Timi Lai Dekhera. The song, penned and composed by singer Yogeshwar Amatya and the band’s vocalist Raju Lama, was released on June 27 on YouTube.
The video captures vocalist Raju Lama, guitarists Boby Lama and Kiran Nagarkoti, bassist Pawan Kapali, drummer Santosh Thapa, percussionist Babu Raja Maharjan and flautist Binaya Maharjan singing/playing their instruments. The session was recorded on their mobile phones to make a brand-new video.
Mongolian Heart is among the many Nepali artistes that have been putting out music in a similar fashion during the lockdown.
“We are a little late but I hope people will enjoy it,” shares Raju Lama.
“People are stressed out. Lockdown has been eased a bit but everything is not back to normal. Every day the number of positive cases (of COVID-19) is increasing. We hope those staying at home are entertained and motivated,” adds the singer who had also released Aasha Ko Kiran on hope during the pandemic sometime back during the lockdown.
Recording on their mobile phones from homes instead of studio and making a video like this was a “different experience” for him.
Raju Lama believes the virtual concert and lockdown sessions will prevail for now while physical musical events and concerts will take a seat back for a while.
“It was tough to bring everything together,” shares Boby Lama. As per him, Mongolian Heart will bring more such sessions and new music too.
Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/6lStS3Su4qk
