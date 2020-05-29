Nepali actor Namrataa Shrestha wishes to be on top of Everest someday on Mt Everest Day

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Popular Nepali actor Namrataa Shrestha wants to be on top of Mt Everest someday.

The actress expressed her wish on Mt Everest Day which is marked on May 29.

“Happy international Everest day! Have been fortunate to witness the beauty twice up close, would love to be on the Top someday,” the beautiful actor shared on her Instagarm handle.

Shrestha last trekked to Mt Everest last spring season.

The Xira actor enjoys treks as therapy.

In her recent interview with The Himalayan Times, she had said, “Whenever I get time, I go on treks! It’s kind of a therapy for me. Away from chaos, and social media!”

“Trust me it works. You’ll come back feeling good about being alive,” she had shared.

Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary scaled Mt Everest for the first time on this day 67 years ago in 1953 — Nepal celebrates Mt Everest Day on May 29 every year in memory of their ascent.

