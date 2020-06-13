Oscars to set best picture noms at 10, inclusion standards

The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The organization is also planning to implement new eligibility requirements with an eye toward diversity in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America that will be finalized by the end of July.
Neither change will impact the 93rd Academy Awards set to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2021, because it is already deep into the eligibility calendar.
The film academy has shifted the number of best picture nominees several times in its history. In 2009, it was expanded from five to 10, which many thought at the time was in response to the lack of a nomination for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” In 2011, the field was allowed to fluctuate from five to 10, which led to some years having more than others. Last year there were nine. In the Academy’s early years, anywhere from eight to 12 films could be nominated for best picture.
The organization that puts on the Oscars is also committing to a new phase of diversity and inclusion initiatives, which it calls Academy Aperture 2025. The first phase, which ended this year, was in response to the #OscarsSoWhite criticisms.
Academy President David Rubin said that the organization had surpassed the goal to double the number of women and diverse members by 2020. Since 2015, overall female membership has grown from 25% to 32%, the academy said. Overall membership of people of color has doubled, from 8% to 16%.
“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a written statement. “The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated.”
Rubin added that the leadership and board are committed to weaving, “Equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program and event.”
A newly established Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity will oversee the Aperture 2025 initiative and be headed by Academy COO Christine Simmons.
The academy also said that it is continuing efforts to increase diversity in its membership ranks. The new class will be announced in July.
HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government and China's foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijing's plans for national security legislation, saying it was "biased" and intervened in internal affairs. The British government said the proposed legi Read More...
MUMBAI: For doctors and healthcare workers in India's financial capital Mumbai who are grappling with surging coronavirus infections, the onset of the annual monsoon poses a serious threat - a new wave of patients with vector-borne diseases. Already stretched by a shortage of medics and criti Read More...
SANTIAGO: Chilean and Argentine researchers have unearthed teeth in far-flung Patagonia belonging to a mammal that lived 74 million years ago, the oldest such remains yet discovered in the South American country, the Chilean Antarctic Institute reported on Thursday. Scientists u Read More...
RAUTAHAT: An Indian national died and two others sustained injuries when Armed Police Force (APF) personnel, in self-defence, opened fire on a group of people who had reportedly come from across the border and attacked the on-duty security personnel in Sarlahi district today. Three on-duty secur Read More...
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
BEIRUT: Lebanon's prime minister held an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday after a night of raging protests that saw demonstrators shut down roads across the country with burning tires in renewed protests spurred by a plunging national currency. Scuffles with security forces broke out in several l Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The singer, talk show host and judge on “The Voice” filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old Clarkson an Read More...
JAJARKOT: Police have arrested three more people in connection with the killings of six youths in Chaurjahari, Rukum west, on May 23. Police personnel from Rukum-west District Police Office apprehended two accused -- Ghamanda Malla and Bishnu Malla -- who had gone missing during the investigati Read More...