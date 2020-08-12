Parody poster of Sadak 2 goes viral, netizens ‘dislike’ trailer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A parody poster of forthcoming film Sadak 2, has gone viral on social media — the poster titled ‘Sadak Chap 2’ features three donkeys standing on a road. The original poster of Sadak 2 features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt on the road.

According to IANS, the spoof poster mentions Hawas Bhatt Daughter, Star Kid Kapoor and Aatankwadi Dhutt as the stars of Sadak Chap 2, a Mahawas Bhatt production.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 has become the subject of criticism and boycott ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. It comes in the wake of the debate over the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood, with many netizens believing the late actor was a victim of nepotism. As a result, netizens have been trolling and criticising actors who are star kids on social media, including Mahesh’s daughter Alia, writes IANS.

Sharing the parody poster, a user tweeted: “New official Poster of SADAK CHAP 2.”

“Some are trending ‘Awaiting Sadak2Movie’ but deep down even @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay know that janta is waiting for the release of the movie to turn it into Sadakchap movie from Sadak,” tweeted another user.

Meanwhile the trailer of Sadak 2 is also not receiving positive response with netizens declaring it “the most disliked trailer”. “This DISLIKES will be for SSR and against nepotism,” commented one of the users on YouTube. As soon as the trailer released on August 12 morning, netizens hit the dislike icon on YouTube.

Link to the trailer: https://youtu.be/Iot0eF6EoNA

Like to Sadak Chap 2 poster: https://bit.ly/3fP6KvD

