Parody poster of Sadak 2 goes viral, netizens ‘dislike’ trailer

KATHMANDU: A parody poster of forthcoming film Sadak 2, has gone viral on social media — the poster titled ‘Sadak Chap 2’ features three donkeys standing on a road. The original poster of Sadak 2 features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt on the road.
According to IANS, the spoof poster mentions Hawas Bhatt Daughter, Star Kid Kapoor and Aatankwadi Dhutt as the stars of Sadak Chap 2, a Mahawas Bhatt production.
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 has become the subject of criticism and boycott ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. It comes in the wake of the debate over the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood, with many netizens believing the late actor was a victim of nepotism. As a result, netizens have been trolling and criticising actors who are star kids on social media, including Mahesh’s daughter Alia, writes IANS.
Sharing the parody poster, a user tweeted: “New official Poster of SADAK CHAP 2.”
“Some are trending ‘Awaiting Sadak2Movie’ but deep down even @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay know that janta is waiting for the release of the movie to turn it into Sadakchap movie from Sadak,” tweeted another user.
Meanwhile the trailer of Sadak 2 is also not receiving positive response with netizens declaring it “the most disliked trailer”. “This DISLIKES will be for SSR and against nepotism,” commented one of the users on YouTube. As soon as the trailer released on August 12 morning, netizens hit the dislike icon on YouTube.
Link to the trailer: https://youtu.be/Iot0eF6EoNA
Like to Sadak Chap 2 poster: https://bit.ly/3fP6KvD
GELSENKIRCHEN: Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday. The Ukrainian champions will take on In Read More...
Kathmandu, August 11 Nepal Police today made public the woman, who was arrested on the charge of murdering a man in Gongabu. The headless body of Krishna Bahadur Bohora, 45, of Rolpa was found inside a suitcase, around 100meters away from her rented room at Ganesthan, Gongabu on Sunday. Pol Read More...
Kathmandu, August 11 Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal has said the risk of COVID-19 will remain in Nepal until the pandemic is totally contained in India. Addressing the 61st Anniversary Programme of Paropakar Maternity and Gynaecology Hospital here today, he argued that as Read More...
BAJURA, AUGUST 11 Ajaytodki village in Ward 2 of Gaumul Rural Municipality in Bajura has been cut-off from the rest of the country for the past two days after the swollen Budhiganga River swept away a bailey bridge at Jadanga along the Sanfe-Martadi road. The sweeping away of the bridge has disco Read More...
Kathmandu, August 11 Nearly 29 per cent of the respondents interviewed by Kathmandu Metropolitan City in a survey on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihood’ said their families were stressed due to the uncertain future facing them in the metropolis. Families living in rented rooms or houses sai Read More...
CHITWAN, AUGUST 11 Bharatpur COVID-19 laboratory built in April in a short period of time, is struggling to perform. Shortage of human resources has marred the laboratory’s service delivery. The lab established under Bharatpur Hospital has not made any visible progress compared to its initia Read More...
Rautahat, August 11 COVID-19 infection has been spreading at the community level in Rautahat. As many as 11 persons, including a youth leader, a petrol pump owner and an assistant health worker of Pothiyahi health post, have tested positive for the virus in Garuda Municipality today. It is Read More...
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket and giving him a partner well prepared to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump. Read More...