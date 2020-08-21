Rami Malek is Safin, the villain in ‘No Time To Die’

KATHMANDU: The name and look of upcoming 007 adventure No Time to Die’s villain has been introduced — the official James Bond Instagram page has introduced the character portrayed by Rami Malek as ‘Safin’.
“Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE?” read the caption alongside the image.
In the photo, Malek is seen standing in a forest. The caption was tagged with the film’s name, #NoTime To Die.
Daniel Craig returns as the British spy James Bond in No Time To Die, the 25th film in the 007 franchise. Lea Seydoux, reprises her role of Dr Madeleine Swann from the 2015 release, Spectre. Among other cast members who return from recent films in the franchise are Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, and Naomie Harris as M’s secretary Moneypenny, as per IANS.
Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are new additions in No Time To Die.
Link to the instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEEYQxBIMjw/
