Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > Ranveer does a Vincent van Gogh

Ranveer does a Vincent van Gogh

Published: May 19, 2020 7:40 pm On: Entertainment
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Worried about how to keep going in such difficult times? Check out the social media of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and you are sure to get inspired!

In his recent Instagram post, the actor has uploaded a portrait of himself transformed into Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, while sharing an inspirational quote from the great artist.

“As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed,” reads the quote shared by the artiste.

Meanwhile, the virtual transformation of the Padmaavat star resembling a famous self-portrait of the 18t Century master looks quite impressive. And the post on Instagram has garnered quite an appreciation from fans and celebrity followers alike — receiving more than 13 lakh likes. The Bollywood heartthrob never ceases to amaze his fans!

Before this post Singh had shared a throwback photo — reflecting his childhood fascination for wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Singh’s upcoming project is Kabir Khan’s 83 — he plays the role of the Captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Kathmandu traffic jam chaos

Share Now:

Share Now: Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam at Bhadrakali in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Photo: Mausam Shah Nepali

Seven-party talks on for peaceful polls

Share Now:

A meeting of seven parties, including the three major parties, failed to forge consensus on constitutional issues and issues relating to the second phase of local level polls.

Tikapur carnage victims cry foul

Share Now:

The Council of Ministers’ decision to grant amnesty to those involved in criminal activities during Madhes and the Tharuhat agitations has shocked victims’ families.

Election Commission to change stamp colour for Phase II polls

Share Now:

Responding to criticism that similar colour of ballot papers and ink stamp used by voters in the first phase of local polls confused many voters, the Election Commission today decided to change the colour of ink stamp.

Report highlights dangers of overloading vehicles

Share Now:

Overloading of freight vehicles has detrimental effects on roads and causes premature surface deterioration which call for early maintenance, overlaying and rehabilitation, says a report.

NHRC condemns govt decision

Share Now:

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a press release taking strong exception to the government’s decision to withdraw charges against cadres of agitating forces.

Trump to Muslims on first foreign trip: Drive out terrorists

Share Now:

President Donald Trump will use his first visit to the Middle East to call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world, casting the challenge as a “battle between good and evil” and urging Arab leaders to “drive out the terrorists from your places of worship,”

Bagh Durbar being decorated to welcome new mayor of KMC

Share Now:

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has begun decorating the Bagh Durbar in preparations to welcome Kathmandu’s new mayor.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times