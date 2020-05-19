Ranveer does a Vincent van Gogh

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Worried about how to keep going in such difficult times? Check out the social media of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and you are sure to get inspired!

In his recent Instagram post, the actor has uploaded a portrait of himself transformed into Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, while sharing an inspirational quote from the great artist.

“As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed,” reads the quote shared by the artiste.

Meanwhile, the virtual transformation of the Padmaavat star resembling a famous self-portrait of the 18t Century master looks quite impressive. And the post on Instagram has garnered quite an appreciation from fans and celebrity followers alike — receiving more than 13 lakh likes. The Bollywood heartthrob never ceases to amaze his fans!

Before this post Singh had shared a throwback photo — reflecting his childhood fascination for wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Singh’s upcoming project is Kabir Khan’s 83 — he plays the role of the Captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi.

