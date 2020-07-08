Ringo Starr marks 80th birthday online with celeb friends, fellow Beatle McCartney a no show, NASA’s Curiosity Rover wishes him from space

KATHMANDU: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr marked his 80th birthday online on July 7 with help from his celebrity friends featuring classic Beatles songs — the celebration aims to aid causes including Black Lives Matter.
However, Sir Paul McCartney was no show at the event that left fans hoping for a virtual reunion between the duo disappointed — as the celebration concluded with an archive clip of the pair performing Helter Skelter.
“As most of you know, I’m fond of a good birthday party… but this is a bad year to host a get-together of any kind,” said the British musician, sitting behind a drum kit wearing a colourful face mask adorned with the peace sign, according to AFP. “So I’m celebrating with my friends in a new way this year — we’re going to have to keep our distance due to the coronavirus,” he said.
His friends, musicians Sheryl Crow and Kenny Loggins, and filmmaker David Lynch, recorded vocals and video tributes, as Starr introduced hits from the Beatles’ back catalogue as well as his own, adds AFP.
Come Together, All You Need is Love and With a Little Help From My Friends were among the tracks aired in an eclectic mix of archive concert footage and home recordings watched live by some 130,000 fans.
At the end of the festivities, Starr announced “We’ve got Paul… and I’m even playing with him!” — before introducing footage of the pair shot in Starr’s adopted hometown Los Angeles last year, according to AFP.
And some fans took to social media to express their disappointment. AFP quoted two Twitter user as tweeting: “Where were you Paul? Very disappointing. #peaceandlove” , “Very very disappointed. Now we know. Ringo is the God.”
McCartney sent a tweet earlier in the day wishing: “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!”
Ahead of the bash NASA’s Curiosity Rover tweeted Starr birthday wishes from space. “Happy 80th, Ringo! Here’s my view of Earth (and Venus) from the surface of Mars where I’m thinking about your message of Peace and Love, and how in good times and in tough ones, we all get by with a little help from our friends,” it said.
The event encouraged donations to the Black Lives Matter Global Network for the fight to “end all this racist violence,” Starr explained, as well as The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid, AFP writes.
Link to Ringo Starr’s birthday show: https://youtu.be/7YjPfyflyvQ
McCartney’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2Z83MNt
Curiosity Rover’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2O7Nwpq
