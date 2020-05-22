Rock ‘n’ roll never dies: One British band jams away in isolation

NORFOLK: When the world was told to stay at home to escape the novel coronavirus, one British band had a choice: abandon live music or come together to jam. They chose rock.
Below a glass chandelier in a mansion beside the North Sea, the band – called the Sharpville Show – play on drums, guitar, keyboard and double bass as a one-eyed Shih Tzu named Genghis sleeps.
Instead of isolating like millions of others, the band members decided to come together for an orgy of live music in a luxury estate in Norfolk, eastern England.
“While the world was locking down and running for cover, I realised that live music was deficit on one side of the fence and needed to be accommodated in some form or fashion,” said Todd Sharpville, 50, who drew the musicians together.
Used to the vagaries of lives lived on the road and in gigs, the musicians had been left homeless.
“It felt a bit like Noah’s Ark. Certain things needed preserving and I had to find a way of preserving it and getting it into a safe place,” said Sharpville.
Dave Swift, a bassist who usually works with English pianist Jools Holland, said the COVID-19 crisis had left many musicians isolated in a creative wasteland.
“Being here with a working band, rehearsing, learning songs, doing performances – I am so glad because it is painful for a lot of musicians,” said Swift, 56.
“Luckily we are not all sharing a bedroom – that is one of the great benefits,” Swift quipped.
Sharpville’s plan is to collaborate with other artists who are performing remotely but need a full backing band, and to carry out charitable works. Band members have also been writing songs about the crisis, which have been livestreamed.
Though the bandmates say they feel cut off from the rest of the world, all said they were lucky to be there.
“We have good friends on the outside who are just desperate to go and jam – they can’t wait – so we are very, very blessed,” said drummer Dan Hale.
AstraZeneca says it has deals for 400 million doses overall World powers scramble for vaccine supplies Britain has already secured 100 million doses BENGALURU/LONDON: The United States has secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca's experimental COVID Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA: Brazil suffered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States. Brazil also passed 20,000 deaths on Thursday and has 310,087 confirmed cases, up over 18,50 Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 The government has issued the COVID-19 Unified Hospital Operation Order-2020 to utilise Nepal APF Hospital as a unified health facility for the treatment of patients infected with novel coronavirus. The order was developed and issued in exercise of the powers conferred by Sec Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 Twenty-nine more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus today, including 23 from Jhapa district. With today’s addition, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has jumped to 457. All those testing positive for the respiratory pandemic in Jhapa are men aged between 1 Read More...
SYDNEY: Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it. Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers Read More...
Kathmandu/Rupandehi, May 21 A 41-year-old man from Gulmi district who had been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Crimson Hospital in Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease today, becoming the third person to die of the respiratory Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population early on Friday. With this, the country's Covid tally has neared 500, stading at 487, as of today. Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binay Triveni Rural Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 The Ministry of Home Affairs today directed security agencies and local governments of Kathmandu valley to seal all entry points to the valley with immediate effect to restrict movement of people and vehicles, except those ferrying essentials or catering to emergency services, i Read More...