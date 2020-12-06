Second edition of NCIFF goes virtual

KATHMANDU: The second Nepal Cultural International Film Festival (NCIFF) has kicked off virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press statement issued by Nepal Culture and Film Center (NCFC), the festival is screening documentary, feature and short films through its platform via FOPI, an on demand Nepali OTT streaming company,
The festival that runs from December 1 to 29, will showcase 41 films from 24 countries, according to Santosh Subedi, Chair of the festival organising team at NCFC.
The opening ceremony was held on December 1.
Special screening of the films are being held from December 3 to 10 at FOPI. Five movies from different categories from various countries are being screened each day. Viewers can join MyFopi app for free to watch the movies online.
The virtual festival also features a series of interaction and discussion sessions among the filmmakers of Nepal and other countries.
Originally scheduled to be held in Toronto, Canada in April, the festival had been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The press staement quoted Subedi as saying, “Reviving the efforts and taking it online was quite a challenge, and I am happy to see it rolling.”
The films will be judged by a jury led by Liana Cunje, Manager of Film Programming at Toronto International Film Festival, and the winners will be announced on December 29, the statement adds.
The purpose of the NCIFF is to encourage young talent in filmmaking and to promote children, women, cultural and teen films that are meaningful and inspirational across the world, the press release mentions.
