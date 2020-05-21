Sonam’s love for Batman: Her favourite superhero

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Batman was Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s favourite superhero, and she even went as one to a party.

Revisiting her childhood memories, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress shared a throwback picture of her and Rhea from a party via her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Sonam is seen wearing a black tee-shirt with a Batman logo on it, black denims, Batman cape and socks. And in her neck-length hair, she is seen smiling in the picture.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Reha is also in a black top and black jeans with a denim jacket —she is seen jumping and laughing.

The Veer Di Wedding actress has also shared a long caption along with the photo: “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my ��‍♀️ @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).”

Sonam added more details about her costume, in the comments section writing: “Oh the batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt.”

And as her mother Sunita commented on the post with kiss emojis, Sonam replied to her, “Mom you really let me express myself.”

On the work front Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

