South Korean actress Oh In-hye dies aged 36 after being found unconscious

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: South Korean actress Oh In-hye died in a hospital on September 14 after being found unconscious at her home. She was 36.

According to The Korea Herald, Incheon Yeonsu Police on September 15 confirmed the death of the 36-year-old actress, who was hospitalised after being discovered in a state of cardiac arrest at her home around 5:00 am on Monday.

Quoting the police The Korea Times reported that she died at Inha University Hospital at 8:14 pm on Monday of cardiac arrest.

“We have found no reason to suspect murder and there were no signs of intrusion into Ms Oh’s house,” The Korea Times quoted a police spokesperson as saying. “It appears she made an extreme choice.”

It went to report that the police said she was suffering from depression and her friend call the police after finding her unconscious in her home. They are still investigating to confirm the cause of death.

A memorial service will be held at Inha University Hospital until September 16.

Oh made her film debut in 2011 with Sin of a Family and then took on minor roles in several movies, including Red Vacance Black Wedding and A Journey with Korean Masters, both in 2011, and The Plan in 2014.

Oh appeared in both films and television.

In 2011, The Korea Herald states Oh drew much attention when she posed on the red carpet at the 16th Busan International Film Festival in a revealing red dress with a plunging neckline. Oh later explained that as a rookie actor at the time, she had not intended to invite such attention. She had not had many dresses to choose from and had not anticipated a controversy, she said.

Oh had started a YouTube channel recently, uploading videos about her life and passing on her beauty and fashion knowledge, according to The Korea Times. She also collaborated with singer-songwriter Nautilus to release the duet Sorry in August. The day before she died, she had uploaded a video of her skincare routine on YouTube.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook