Suho enlists, EXO send off leader in their style

KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band EXO’s leader Suho enlisted for his mandatory military service duties on May 14. And the members sent off their leader in the EXO-way— by putting their hands together on the enlisting member’s head.

In the photos unveiled by EXO members, five of the bandmates — Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun — are seen doing so as they bid their leader goodbye. The idol group began this tradition when two of their band members DO and Xiumin enlisted last year (2019). Suho is the third member to enlist from the band.

Another member Lay, though unable to make it to the farewell, shared the same photo on his Instagram and wished “a safe trip” to the leader.

According to allkpop.com, Suho enlisted for his military service duties at the ROK army’s Nonsan new recruit training centre. And amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the enlistment took place privately. In South Korea, usually large crowds of fans tend to gather to send off their stars before such enlistments.

Suho will complete his four-week basic military training and will then complete the remainder of his mandatory duties as a public service worker.

Suho also posted a photo of EXO’s official light stick on his Instagram account with the caption, “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love.”

Suho announced the release of his enlistment date a few days ago with a handwritten note.

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, with nine members — Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun.

