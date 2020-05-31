Taylor Swift slamming US prez Donald Trump over George Floyd death protests becomes her most-liked tweet

IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Taylor Swift’s tweet criticising US President Donald Trump has become her most-liked tweet ever.

The singer had tweeted a heavy criticism of Trump for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Her May 29 tweet has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours, reports billboard.com.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she had tweeted.

Trump’s original tweet said: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Trump’s message was in reaction to protests that erupted across the US on May 28 following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd on May 25 allegedly due to police brutality.

Here’s a link to her tweet: https://bit.ly/2TX94sa

