Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India

NEW DELHI: An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country’s ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.
The series is based on an English novel by one of India‘s leading writers Vikram Seth and follows a young girl’s quest for a husband. It is directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.
“It has extremely objectionable scenes that have hurt the feelings of a particular religion,” Narottam Mishra, the interior minister of the central state of Madhya Pradesh, said on Twitter.
“I’ve directed police officers to get this controversial content tested” to determine “what legal action can be taken against the producer-director of the film for hurting religious sentiments”.
Gaurav Tiwari, a leader of the youth wing of India‘s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs Madhya Pradesh, has filed a separate complaint against Netflix and warned of street protests by Hindus if the series is not taken off the platform.
A Netflix India spokesman declined comment on the police complaint. Reuters could not contact Nair.
Social media commentators say the scope for creative freedom is narrowing in India, especially when it involves any depiction of Hindu-Muslim relations.
Many Indians took to Twitter demanding a boycott of Netflix, which sees India as one of its most promising growth markets, but where its shows have faced legal challenges.
Last month, a unit of India‘s Tata conglomerate withdrew a jewellery advertisement featuring a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating a baby shower, following threats to one of its stores and wide criticism on social media.
Earlier this month, the Indian government announced rules to regulate content on video streaming platforms including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney’s Hotstar.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Businesspersons involved in the import of vaccines say the government must reach deals with COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and inform what quantities of vaccines it wants to import from those companies or else, the country might not get the vaccines on time. A drug Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 As sugar mills have once again failed to clear dues, sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi district are gearing to start a protest in the capital. A team of sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi had met Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatt two weeks ago demanding Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after a classic Jose Mourinho inspired performance delivered a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday. Goals in each half from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso, secured the three points and a f Read More...
NEWCASTLE: Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday courtesy of an own goal by Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham's second-half effort. Frank Lampard's side dominated before the break and took th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a public notice requesting persons rendered jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact its ward offices for relief under the ‘Cash for Work’ scheme. The metropolis said it had already put in place a procedure to guarantee a Read More...
MANCHESTER: A twice-taken penalty from Bruno Fernandes gave an unimpressive Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, their first home victory of the Premier League season. Fernandes's first effort was saved by West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone but referee David Coote or Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 21 Tanahun’s Manungkot, which has become a popular tourist destination after it went viral on social network, has been drawing hundreds of tourists daily. The site has become viral on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, among other sites. Domestic tourists from across th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...