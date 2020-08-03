The Ellen DeGeneres Show ‘not going off air’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Ellen DeGeneres Show is not going off the air amid the continuation of workplace investigation.

According to the show’s executive producer Andy Lassner, who shared his thoughts on the future of show on Twitter, “Nobody is going off the air.”

He had said after a Twitter user who wished him well in response to another tweet, also writing that “If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations… I hope you are able to find employment quickly.”

The rumours of the show going off air comes amid the news of Warner Bros Television sending an internal memo last week informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm, which will interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on the popular show.

The new of investigation came after one current and 10 former employees anonymously opened about their experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an article. It said that the producers made the set a “toxic work experience” for many.

