Warner Bros move release of Nolan’s Tenet to August 12

KATHMANDU: The release of Christopher Nolan-directed espionage thriller Tenet has moved from July 31 to August 12.
It’s the second delay for the highly-anticipated movie of Warner Bros, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17.
Quoting a Warner Bros spokesperson, ANI writes, “Warner Bros is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”
Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel.
