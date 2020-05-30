Zindagi Kaisi Yeh Paheli Bollywood lyricist Yogesh dies aged 77

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh, known for penning hits such as Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, Rimjhim Gire Saawan, Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli among many other evergreen melodies passed away in Mumbai, India on May 29 at the age of 77.

According to IANS, Yogesh was not doing well for a while and was staying with a disciple in the Mumbai suburb of Nala Sopara.

Originally from Lucknow, Yogesh went to Mumbai at the age of 16. He got his first break in Bollywood as a lyricist in the film Sakhi Robin (1962) — he penned six songs for the film.

He then went on to pen the lyrics for different Bollywood films. But some of the classics that he wrote that became very famous include Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli and Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye in Anand.

His other evergreen melodies comprise: Rajinigandha Phool Tumhare and Kayi Baar Yun Hi Dekha Hai in Rajinigandha; Badi Sooni Sooni Hai in Mili; Jaaneman Jaaneman and Na Jaane Kyun in Chhoti Si Baat; Rimjhim Gire Saawan in Manzil; and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuchh Kaha in Baton Baton Mein, among numerous others, writes IANS.

His last work can be seen in the 2018 release — Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain — he penned two songs for the film’s soundtrack composed by Pravin Kunwar.

