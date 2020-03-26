1,063 vehicles impounded for defying lockdown

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 25

More people obeyed today the lockdown called by the government to curb the spread of the disease causedd by novel coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gyawali, head of Metropolitan Police Office Ranipokhari said people were positive about the lockdown today as the number of people coming out of home reduced almost by half in comparison to yesterday.

“It appears that people have understood importance of lockdown as a measure to control spread of deadly COVID-19 virus,” SSP Gyawali.

Despite decreasing number of vehicles plying on streets, traffic police, however, today stepped up its action against those who did not oblige to the government’s call not to venture out of home except in emergency situation.

Traffic police today took control of 1,063 vehicles, plying on the streets of Kathmandu valley. Of them 929 were two-wheeleers.

The vehicles taken under control by police were released this evening with police issuing warning to concerned owners. SSP Bhim Prasad Dhakal, head of Metropolitan Traffic Police Singhadurbar said, “Yesterday, we allowed the vehicles to ply on streets. Today we held them for sometimes.

We will take action against vehicles if they continue to defy the government’s order.” The government had called on the people to go on self-imposed quarantine from March 23 to March 31 as preventive measure against possible outbreak of the global pandemic in the country.

