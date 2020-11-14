13 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll advances to 1,215

KATHMANDU: Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,215.
1,946 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 208,299.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 54 million.
On Friday, 13 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.
