15 CIAA officials infected with coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Fifteen staffers of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority in Kathmandu have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. Two days ago, samples of 182 CIAA staffers were tested for the virus using polymerase chain reaction method.

Tests were conducted after an on-duty cop transferred from CIAA to Nepal Police Headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Most of the CIAA staffers diagnosed with COVID are police personnel.

Taranath Adhikari, spokesperson for the anti-graft watchdog, said, “We are helping authorities trace the contacts of those infected and place them in quarantine.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

